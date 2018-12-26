National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 4,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $223,556.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,715 shares of company stock worth $974,869 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

