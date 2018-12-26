NCI Building Systems (NCS) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Global Securities

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE NCS opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. NCI Building Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.78 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. NCI Building Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 188,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,519,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,076,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,714 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

