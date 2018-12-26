Nectar (NEC) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and $2,636.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00006892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021813 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00229413 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015508 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000820 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

