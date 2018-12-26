Neogen Co. (NEOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,734,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,356,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,581,917.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,610,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,628. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 51.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Neogen had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Neogen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.