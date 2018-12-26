Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 92 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a CHF 92 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 81 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 88.42.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

