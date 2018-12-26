NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. NetGear reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.94 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on NetGear in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other NetGear news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $857,298.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,279 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,765.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $175,567.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,502.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,420 shares of company stock worth $3,199,703. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $307,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 273,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.08. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $45.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

