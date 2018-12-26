Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $53.51 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $53,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $156,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 58.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

