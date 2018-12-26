Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 197,930 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $55,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 745,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $148.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. upped their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann raised Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.45.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,540 shares of company stock worth $2,536,600. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 197,930 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/neuberger-berman-group-llc-sells-197930-shares-of-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.