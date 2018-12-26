Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 29,642 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,642 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $58,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.50%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

