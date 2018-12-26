New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Davita were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Davita by 96.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Davita by 95.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,054 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 275.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

