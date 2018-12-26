New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $988,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 29.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Albemarle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $648,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,791.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

