New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 51,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,397.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 141,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $2,278,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $174,671.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,820,772. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-700-shares-of-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.