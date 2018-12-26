Nike Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a report released on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $68.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Nike by 16.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Nike by 2,966.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 266,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $9,943,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 167,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

