Nike (NKE) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Sunday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

