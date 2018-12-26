NIX (NIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,327.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.68. NIX has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $35,327.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.76 or 0.03424660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.04593676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00812688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.01278692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.01579877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00379954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 42,256,714 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

