Noble Financial Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Entravision Communication (EVC)

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy evc” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVC. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entravision Communication has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

EVC stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.62 million. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the third quarter worth about $2,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entravision Communication by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communication by 102.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340,554 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Entravision Communication by 101.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 491,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 247,655 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

