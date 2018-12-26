Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,145,000 after buying an additional 648,919 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,272,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 957,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 802,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 658,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 250,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 1,564 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $818,406.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

