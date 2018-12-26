Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,956,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 812,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 266,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

