Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 360,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 596,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the second quarter worth about $4,121,000.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $56,679.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,371.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

PRAA stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

