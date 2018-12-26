Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG) Receives GBX 379 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 379 ($4.95).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 453 ($5.92) to GBX 449 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Shares of NOG traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.33). 91,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,363. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 535 ($6.99).

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

