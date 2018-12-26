Nullex (NLX) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Nullex has a total market capitalization of $262,453.00 and $313.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nullex has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nullex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nullex Coin Profile

Nullex (CRYPTO:NLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial. The official website for Nullex is nullex.io.

Buying and Selling Nullex

Nullex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nullex using one of the exchanges listed above.

