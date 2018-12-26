NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2856 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.19.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

