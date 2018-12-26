Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stake Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,083 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,680,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,116,000 after purchasing an additional 768,242 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,846,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,420,000 after purchasing an additional 654,275 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $29,727,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $30,697,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

NYSE:NTR opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

