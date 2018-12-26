Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stake Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,780 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $27,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

NYSE:NTR opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

