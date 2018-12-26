Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.65

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 80,370 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

