NVIDIA (NVDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $124.46

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.46 and last traded at $128.51, with a volume of 339517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.08.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,860,548,000 after buying an additional 727,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,939,840,000 after buying an additional 366,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,430,980,000 after buying an additional 850,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

