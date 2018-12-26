NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

