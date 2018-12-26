NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) & FormFactor (FORM) Head to Head Review

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

75.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FormFactor does not pay a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 28.38% 18.08% 10.26% FormFactor 4.71% 11.42% 8.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $9.26 billion 2.51 $2.22 billion $7.18 9.43 FormFactor $548.44 million 1.72 $40.91 million $1.00 12.76

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NXP Semiconductors and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 13 0 2.57 FormFactor 0 2 3 0 2.60

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $101.61, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. FormFactor has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 36.17%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than FormFactor.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats FormFactor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. to develop V2X modem and processors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.