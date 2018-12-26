Obsidian (ODN) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Obsidian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Obsidian has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Obsidian has a total market cap of $92,705.00 and $116.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00063169 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017212 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.02196982 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00056903 BTC.

About Obsidian

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 98,150,866 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

