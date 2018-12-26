OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.