Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.63

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 195083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $347.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $766,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 283,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,229 in the last ninety days. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 13,796,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,160,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 86,394 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 610,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

