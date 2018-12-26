Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.61

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 62637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.
In other news, VP Richard A. Manson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard T. Marabito acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,480.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 56,303 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 44.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
