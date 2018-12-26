Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.61

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 62637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Manson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard T. Marabito acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,480.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 56,303 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 44.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.61” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/olympic-steel-zeus-sets-new-12-month-low-at-14-61.html.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.