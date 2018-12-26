Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Omnicell from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. boosted their target price on Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $605,804.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 165,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,447.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $390,793.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,160 shares of company stock worth $2,329,826. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $204.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

