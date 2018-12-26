On Track Innovations (OTIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.57

Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

OTIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of On Track Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Shlomi Cohen sold 54,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $40,104.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

On Track Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIV)

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

