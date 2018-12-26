Oppenheimer Reiterates “$158.00” Price Target for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given a $158.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy fang” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.43% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

FANG opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,397,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,378,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

