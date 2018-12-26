Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1392 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Oppenheimer Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
OMFL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
