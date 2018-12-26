Orgenesis Inc (ORGS) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share

Orgenesis Inc (OTCMKTS:ORGS) – Investment analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orgenesis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 20th. Dawson James analyst C. Werther expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year. Dawson James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dawson James also issued estimates for Orgenesis’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million.

Shares of ORGS opened at $3.88 on Monday. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Orgenesis by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orgenesis by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orgenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

