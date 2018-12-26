OSI Systems (OSIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

OSIS opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,882,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,524,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,478 shares of company stock worth $4,001,887 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $121,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $242,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

