Osisko gold royalties (OR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Osisko gold royalties (NYSE: OR):

12/25/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

12/20/2018 – Osisko gold royalties had its “buy or” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

12/19/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

12/3/2018 – Osisko gold royalties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Osisko gold royalties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/8/2018 – Osisko gold royalties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

11/2/2018 – Osisko gold royalties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.03. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 22.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 116.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 162,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

