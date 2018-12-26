OsmiumCoin Price Down 19.5% This Week (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OsmiumCoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. OsmiumCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,710.00 and $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00795085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

Buying and Selling OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

