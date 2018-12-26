Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,613 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 647,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 359,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,471,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,634,000 after buying an additional 162,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 49.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $564,900.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at $440,385.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $388,339.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,495 shares of company stock worth $6,141,424. Corporate insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

