Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $954,000 Position in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith A. Bush purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $954,000 Position in Deluxe Co. (DLX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/pacer-advisors-inc-has-954000-position-in-deluxe-co-dlx.html.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.