Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 162.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 21.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

