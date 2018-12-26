Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 157.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 365,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,972.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/paloma-partners-management-co-increases-stake-in-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic.html.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.