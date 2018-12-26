Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $47.32 Million in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,317,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 333.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Unio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 158.0% in the first quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Arch Investments LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.7% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 76,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $984.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $685.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

