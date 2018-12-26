Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 411.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corecivic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $108,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

