Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,250 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 262.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,476,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,363,000 after buying an additional 1,207,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,571,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 1,082,940 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 129.1% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,841,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,093,000 after buying an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE BDN opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

