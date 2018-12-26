Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Banco de Chile (BCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 3,195.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 305.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 25.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCH opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCH. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Banco de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

