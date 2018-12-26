Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

