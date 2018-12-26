Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,463 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,282.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PGC opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/panagora-asset-management-inc-sells-5463-shares-of-peapack-gladstone-financial-co-pgc.html.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.